IMF and Pakistan reach US$3 billion stand-by deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan could get temporary relief for its ballooning foreign debt with a new stand-by arrangement worth US$3 billion announced by the IMF in Washington on Thursday (Jun 29).

The economy has been stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt, while months of political chaos have scared off potential foreign investment.

Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output.

"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month standby arrangement in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about US$3 billion)," said IMF official Nathan Porter in a statement.

The figure represents 111 per cent of Pakistan's International Monetary Fund quota.