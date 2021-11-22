Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF reaches agreement to revive funding to Pakistan: Statement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF reaches agreement to revive funding to Pakistan: Statement

IMF reaches agreement to revive funding to Pakistan: Statement

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

22 Nov 2021 01:34PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 01:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday (Nov 22) it has reached a staff-level agreement to revive stalled funding for Pakistan.

"The Pakistani authorities and IMF staff have reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review," the IMF said in a statement.

It said completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million, or approximately US$1.059 billion, bringing total disbursements so far to about US$3.027 billion.

Pakistan entered a US$6 billion funding programme with the IMF in 2019, however, the funding stalled earlier this year due to reforms issues.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us