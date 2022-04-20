IMF says any loan to Sri Lanka requires debt sustainability

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund said discussions with Sri Lanka on a potential IMF loan programme are at an early stage and any deal would require "adequate assurances" that the island country's debts can be put on a sustainable path.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, IMF Sri Lanka Mission Chief Masahiro Nozaki said that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed lending options and policy plans with a Sri Lankan delegation on Tuesday (Apr 19).

"An IMF-supported programme should be designed to resolve Sri Lanka's acute balance of payments problems and put the economy back on a sustainable growth path as early as possible," Nozaki said.