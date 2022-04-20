Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF says any loan to Sri Lanka requires debt sustainability
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF says any loan to Sri Lanka requires debt sustainability

IMF says any loan to Sri Lanka requires debt sustainability

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Yuri Gripas)

20 Apr 2022 11:01AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 11:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund said discussions with Sri Lanka on a potential IMF loan programme are at an early stage and any deal would require "adequate assurances" that the island country's debts can be put on a sustainable path.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, IMF Sri Lanka Mission Chief Masahiro Nozaki said that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed lending options and policy plans with a Sri Lankan delegation on Tuesday (Apr 19).

"An IMF-supported programme should be designed to resolve Sri Lanka's acute balance of payments problems and put the economy back on a sustainable growth path as early as possible," Nozaki said.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

IMF Sri Lanka

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us