Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF says bitcoin remains key element in El Salvador program talks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF says bitcoin remains key element in El Salvador program talks

IMF says bitcoin remains key element in El Salvador program talks

Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration taken January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Oct 2024 11:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Program talks between the International Monetary Fund and El Salvador focus on strengthening reforms, while addressing risks arising from the use of bitcoin remains a key element of the discussions, the IMF said on Thursday.

"What we have recommended is a narrowing of the scope of the bitcoin law, strengthening the regulatory framework and oversight of the bitcoin ecosystem, and limiting public sector exposure to bitcoin," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said in a scheduled press conference.

She added that El Salvador's 2025 budget proposal is a good step to strengthen public finances which needs strong implementation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement