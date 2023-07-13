Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF says China growth slowing after strong Q1 reopening
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF says China growth slowing after strong Q1 reopening

IMF says China growth slowing after strong Q1 reopening

FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 11:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : China's economy is slowing due to weaker private investment, slowing exports and reduced domestic demand after a strong performance in the first quarter as the economy reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"So the overall picture for growth in China is one of a slowing economy and that is consistent with the forecast that we had in April," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing, adding that the Fund was observing "subdued" inflation in China.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.