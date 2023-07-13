IMF says China growth slowing after strong Q1 reopening

WASHINGTON : China's economy is slowing due to weaker private investment, slowing exports and reduced domestic demand after a strong performance in the first quarter as the economy reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"So the overall picture for growth in China is one of a slowing economy and that is consistent with the forecast that we had in April," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing, adding that the Fund was observing "subdued" inflation in China.