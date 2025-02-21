Logo
Business

IMF says further Thai rate reduction would support inflation
Business

IMF says further Thai rate reduction would support inflation

IMF says further Thai rate reduction would support inflation
FILE PHOTO: A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
IMF says further Thai rate reduction would support inflation
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, January 30, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo
21 Feb 2025 12:18PM
BANGKOK : A further reduction in Thailand's policy interest rate would support inflation and improve the debt-servicing capacity of borrowers, the International Monetary Fund said.

Given high uncertainty around the economic outlook, authorities should stand ready to adjust monetary policy as needed, the Washington-based IMF said in a statement dated February 20.

It said there was little risk of a rate cut leading to increased borrowing given lending conditions remain tight in the economy.

Central bank independence with clear communication of policy moves was key to maintaining the credibility and effectiveness of monetary policy in anchoring inflation expectations, the IMF said.

In December, the Bank of Thailand left its main interest rate at 2.25 per cent following a surprise quarter-point cut in October.

Last month, the central bank governor told Reuters the current policy rate remained suitable, given high household debt, even though growth could be below 2.9 per cent this year.

The next policy review is scheduled for February 26.

The IMF forecast Thailand's economic growth at 2.9 per cent this year, unchanged from a report in November.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.5 per cent last year, lagging regional peers. 

Source: Reuters
