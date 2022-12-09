IMF says low-income countries need nearly US$500 billion in external financing through 2026

WASHINGTON: Low-income countries will need nearly US$500 billion in external financing during the 2022-2026 period, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday (Dec 8), an increase of about US$57 billion from a year-ago estimate due largely to spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine.

The IMF said in a new policy paper that the Ukraine war, which has exacerbated inflation with major increases in global food, energy and fertilizer prices, will slow down the recovery of low-income countries from the COVID-19 pandemic and further delay income per-capita convergence with more advanced economies.