IMF says S Korea policies should focus on structural reforms when pandemic abates
IMF says S Korea policies should focus on structural reforms when pandemic abates

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

27 Jan 2022 01:17PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 01:17PM)
SEOUL : South Korea will need to shift its policy focus from supporting the economy to structural reforms to add social safety nets and developing new growth drivers when the pandemic abates, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission said on Thursday.

Concluding its annual assessment of South Korea's economy, the IMF said the trade-resilient economy will grow 3.0per cent this year and 2.9per cent next year.

The economy expanded 4.0per cent in 2021, as demand for exports soared.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

