IMF says staff made 'considerable progress' in talks with Pakistan

WASHINGTON : International Monetary Fund staff made considerable progress during meetings with Pakistani authorities in Doha, Qatar from May 18-25 aimed at reaching agreement on policies and reforms, the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

IMF mission chief Nathan Porter said the two sides held "highly constructive discussions," and agreed on the need to continue to address high inflation and elevated fiscal and current account deficits.

Porter said Pakistan had deviated from policies agreed in the last review under its Extended Fund Facility program with the IMF, but IMF officials emphasized the urgency of removing fuel and energy subsidies to get back on track.