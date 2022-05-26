Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF says staff made 'considerable progress' in talks with Pakistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF says staff made 'considerable progress' in talks with Pakistan

IMF says staff made 'considerable progress' in talks with Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

26 May 2022 02:13AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 02:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : International Monetary Fund staff made considerable progress during meetings with Pakistani authorities in Doha, Qatar from May 18-25 aimed at reaching agreement on policies and reforms, the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

IMF mission chief Nathan Porter said the two sides held "highly constructive discussions," and agreed on the need to continue to address high inflation and elevated fiscal and current account deficits.

Porter said Pakistan had deviated from policies agreed in the last review under its Extended Fund Facility program with the IMF, but IMF officials emphasized the urgency of removing fuel and energy subsidies to get back on track.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us