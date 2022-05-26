Logo
IMF says in talks with Sri Lanka on a 'comprehensive' reform package
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

26 May 2022 10:22PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 10:22PM)
LONDON : The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that was in talks with Sri Lanka's authorities on a package that would restore economic stability and debt sustainability.

"The team made good progress in assessing the economic situation and in identifying policy priorities to be taken going forward," according to an IMF statement https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2022/05/26/pr22171-imf-staff-concludes-virtual-mission-to-sri-lanka following a staff virtual mission to the country that ended earlier this week.

The statement didn't specify which type of IMF programme is being discussed with the country which finds itself engulfed by a severe economic and political crisis.

The multilateral lender reaffirmed its "commitment to support" the 22 million strong country at a "difficult time."

Source: Reuters

