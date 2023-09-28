Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF sees some signs of China stabilization; reforms can boost medium-term growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF sees some signs of China stabilization; reforms can boost medium-term growth

IMF sees some signs of China stabilization; reforms can boost medium-term growth

FILE PHOTO: People walk at a shopping area in Beijing, China September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

28 Sep 2023 11:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is seeing some signs of stabilization in China's economy from recent data but believes it can grow at a faster pace over the medium term if it takes steps reforms its economy to rebalance growth from investment towards consumer spending.

Chief spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing that the IMF continues to believe that China can achieve around 5 per cent growth this year, with detailed projections due when the IMF publishes its World Economic Outlook during IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco on Oct. 10. The Fund sees China's GDP growth slowing to about 3.5 per cent over the medium term, but this can be accelerated with economic reforms, she added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.