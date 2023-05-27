IMF slightly lifts US 2023 growth forecast

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly raised its forecast for 2023 United States economic growth on Friday (May 26) while noting that a slowing economy will likely lead to a small increase in unemployment in 2024.

"The US economy has proven resilient," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said in a press conference, shortly after the updated figures were released.

Georgieva also sounded a warning about the ongoing stalemate in the United States over raising borrowing limits before a Jun 1 deadline, and called for Republicans and Democrats in Congress to come to a "speedy resolution".

"We think of the US Treasury market as an anchor for the global financial system, and this anchor needs to hold," she said.

Real gross domestic product growth in the United States is expected to rise by 1.7 per cent this year, up from 1.6 per cent forecast earlier this year, before slowing to 1 per cent in 2024, the IMF said in a statement.

The US unemployment rate, which is currently at near-record lows, is expected to tick up slightly, with "slowing, but still-solid, growth" pushing it to increase to 4.4 per cent by the end of next year, the IMF statement said.