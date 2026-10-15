IMF warns of slowing Asian growth, spillover from rising yields

BANGKOK: The International Monetary Fund on Thursday (Oct 15) projected Asia's economic growth would moderate next year and warned of heightening risks from the Iran war-induced energy shock, a potential correction in the AI boom and spillovers from rising global bond yields.

In a report on the outlook for the Asia-Pacific region, the global lender also said uncertainty over the US monetary policy path could keep Asian financial markets volatile.

"Exchange rates and capital flows have become more volatile since the energy shock this year," with several emerging economies experiencing depreciation pressures, the IMF said in the report issued during its annual meetings in Bangkok.

While foreign investment inflows in the region remain generally robust, such moves have coincided with some portfolio outflows such as from South Korean technology stocks, it said.

"The US monetary stance is expected to continue to tighten later this year. The combination of monetary policy tightening and fiscal pressures in most major advanced economies is likely to keep upward pressures on yields across Asia and the Pacific."