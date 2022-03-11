Logo
IMF's Georgieva sees growing pressure on Russia to end war in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

11 Mar 2022 04:37AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 04:41AM)
WASHINGTON : International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she expected mounting pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine given the spillover effects it is having on economies around the world.

Georgieva told CNBC that she had spoken on Wednesday with a Chinese central bank official who expressed great concern about the loss of human life and suffering in Ukraine.

She said the IMF was preparing to revise downward its forecast for global economic growth as a result of the war and deep sanctions imposed on Russia, but still expected a "positive trajectory" for the world economy.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

