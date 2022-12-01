Logo
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
IMF's Georgieva sees rising cost to keep Ukraine's economy going
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends the 29th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand on November 19, 2022. Jack Taylor/Pool via REUTERS

01 Dec 2022 11:02PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 11:40PM)
NEW YORK: Ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure have increased the cost to keep Ukraine's economy going next year, adding up to US$1 billion a month to previous estimates of US$3-4 billion, the head of the International Monetary Fund told the Reuters NEXT conference on Thursday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was confident that the European Union, United States and other international partners would continue to provide needed support for Ukraine.

She said the IMF had provided US$2.7 billion in emergency financing to Ukraine, and had just agreed a board monitoring program with Ukraine that would pave the way for a formal financing program.

Source: Reuters

