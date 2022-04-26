Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

IMF's Gopinath says China needs open capital markets for yuan to be global currency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

IMF's Gopinath says China needs open capital markets for yuan to be global currency

26 Apr 2022 10:38PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 10:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : If China wants its yuan to become a globally used currency, Beijing would need to have open capital markets and full currency convertibility, the International Monetary Fund's No. 2 official said on Tuesday.

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gopinath, speaking about the IMF's new institutional view on capital flow measures at a Peterson Institute for International Economics event, said history has shown that reserve currencies widely used in global trade transactions, such as the dollar and the British pound, do not have capital restrictions, as China does.

"If a country is aspiring to be a global currency, then in that case, you would need to have, you know, basically fully and freely mobile capital, full capital account liberalization, full convertibility of exchange rate, which is not the case right now in China," Gopinath said in response to a question on China's capital restrictions.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us