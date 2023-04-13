Logo
IMF's says global economy needs to overcome weak growth, sticky inflation
Business

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, United States, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

13 Apr 2023 09:13PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 09:13PM)
WASHINGTON : International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that the global economy has proven remarkably resilient to multiple shocks, but has yet to overcome a combination of weak growth and sticky inflation.

The IMF's global growth projections of 2.8 per cent global growth "is not enough to bring opportunities to businesses and people around the world, and most worrisome is the projection for weak growth over a longer period of time," Georgieva told a news conference at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

Source: Reuters

