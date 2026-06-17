In US, EU mutual interest for Europe to use best AI models, von der Leyen says

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 17 : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday it was in the mutual interest of the United States and the European Union for the EU to use the best AI models, while praising U.S. moves to ensure artificial intelligence companies acted responsibly when introducing powerful new models.

"We use each other's trusted technology, and our financial systems are interconnected. It is in our mutual interest that our citizens and companies can safely use the best AI models," von der Leyen said at a lunch with G7 leaders and AI and technology company chiefs.

"We test planes before flying them. The US and EU are world leaders in aviation safety, and we can also show the way also in AI...I'm looking forward to working together with the U.S. on this," she added.

Von der Leyen's comments come after Anthropic disabled its most advanced AI models last week for all users after the U.S. government ordered it to suspend access to the models for foreign nationals.

Anthropic's Mythos, developed to find flaws in computer code to help bolster defences against cyberattacks, is seen ​by cybersecurity experts as capable of turbo-charging attacks on banks' technology ​systems it aims to protect.