Business

Income, spending in China grew far slower in 2022
Business

Income, spending in China grew far slower in 2022

Income, spending in China grew far slower in 2022

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

28 Feb 2023 09:54AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 10:56AM)
BEIJING :Income per capita in China grew by just 2.9 per cent in real terms over 2022, after increasing by 8.1 per cent a year earlier, returning to a growth rate similar to that of 2020 when China was battling COVID and introducing sweeping lockdowns and other restrictions.

Per capita spending also decreased by 0.2 per cent in real terms, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its annual statistical communique on Tuesday.

Income per capita in China grew to 36,883 yuan ($5,310) over 2022, while spending per capita increased to 24,538 yuan ($3,533), the NBS said.

Rural areas performed better than urbanised zones, with the incomes of rural households growing by 4.2 per cent in real terms on the year, compared with 1.9 per cent growth in real terms for urban residents.

Urban and rural residents alike saw their incomes grow far slower this year, however, with urban residents seeing their incomes grow by 7.7 per cent in 2021 and rural households by 9.7 per cent, both in real terms.

Source: Reuters

