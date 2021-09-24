Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India antitrust body fines United Breweries, Carlsberg in price fixing case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India antitrust body fines United Breweries, Carlsberg in price fixing case

India antitrust body fines United Breweries, Carlsberg in price fixing case

FILE PHOTO: Carlsberg beer cans are seen at a pub in Mumbai, India, October 20, 2018. Picture taken October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

24 Sep 2021 07:24PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 07:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : India's antitrust watchdog on Friday imposed a penalty of 7.5 billion rupees (US$102 million) on beer giant United Breweries and 1.2 billion rupees on Carlsberg India in a case related to cartelisation of beer prices in the country.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2018 raided the offices of the brewers and started an inquiry. The order casts a shadow on the brewers in a key growth market worth US$7 billion. (reut.rs/2yxSfsw)

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us