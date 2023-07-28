Logo
India asking for renegotiation of FTAs with Japan, South Korea: Trade minister
India asking for renegotiation of FTAs with Japan, South Korea: Trade minister

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal takes part at the panel discussion "Trade: Now what?" during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, on May 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

28 Jul 2023 01:41AM
NEW DELHI: India has asked Japan and South Korea to renegotiate their free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the South Asian nation to make it "more balanced and equitable", India's trade minister said on Thursday (Jul 27), amid a widening trade gap with the countries.

“Japan and Korea - we opened our markets for them. They have not allowed our exports to their country... What it was 10 years ago, it is the same today with Japan," Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said at an event in New Delhi.

Japan's exports to India have, meanwhile, grown 200 per cent, he added.

Goyal also termed India's free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "ill-conceived" and "unfair" to the Indian industry.

Source: Reuters/ec

