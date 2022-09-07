Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India asks Amazon to remove seatbelt alarm blockers in road safety push
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India asks Amazon to remove seatbelt alarm blockers in road safety push

India asks Amazon to remove seatbelt alarm blockers in road safety push

The Amazon logo is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India on Apr 20, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Abhishek N. Chinnappa)

07 Sep 2022 10:56PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 11:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has asked online retail giant Amazon to stop selling devices designed to disable car seatbelt alarms, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters, citing potential safety risks.

Though the sale of the metal clips is not illegal, such devices and broader road safety issues have come under closer scrutiny after Indian tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at the weekend.

Local media reported that Mistry wasn't wearing a seat belt, reigniting the road safety debate in the world's fourth-largest car market.

In an interview in which Gadkari discussed planned safety measures, the minister said the metal clips available on Amazon are inserted in seatbelt slots to bypass the alarm that typically keeps pinging when seatbelts are not in use while a car is being driven.

"People buy clips from Amazon to evade wearing seatbelts. We have sent a notice to Amazon to stop (selling these)", Gadkari said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a mail for comment.

Gadkari said that vehicle accidents killed about 150,000 people in India in 2021. The World Bank last year said that India had a death on its roads every four minutes.

India also plans to make seatbelt alarms mandatory for rear seats, not only for the driver and front passenger seats, Gadkari said.

Amazon's India website on Wednesday (Sep 7) had several listings for small metal clips described as products that can "eliminate" seatbelt alarms across car variants and models. The devices were priced from as little as 249 rupees (US$3.12).

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

Amazon India

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.