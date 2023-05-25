No long queues, no panicking customers: India’s banks start exchanging discontinued 2,000-rupee notes

NEW DELHI: The window for depositing or exchanging the discontinued 2,000-rupee notes in India has now opened.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India announced its withdrawal last week under its clean note policy, where it routinely withdraws old and soiled notes from circulation.

It is a move that has stirred some worry, as it reminds some people of a similar demonetisation exercise in 2016 that led to a huge cash shortage in the country.

But there were no long queues and no panicking customers observed in most places in New Delhi, as banks started exchanging the 2,000-rupee notes.