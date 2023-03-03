Logo
India cenbank imposes penalty on Amazon Pay for non-compliance
India cenbank imposes penalty on Amazon Pay for non-compliance

India cenbank imposes penalty on Amazon Pay for non-compliance

FILE PHOTO: A woman uses her phone next to a logo of the Amazon Pay logo during Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, India September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

03 Mar 2023 08:00PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 08:00PM)
BENGALURU : The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it imposed a penalty of 30.7 million rupees ($374,770) on Amazon Pay Private Ltd for non-compliance with directions on prepaid payment instruments and Know Your Customer (KYC) rules.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers," the RBI said in a statement.

Amazon Pay is an online payments processing service owned by Amazon.com Inc.

($1 = 81.9170 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters

