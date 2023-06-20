Logo
Business

India clears US$2.7 billion Micron chip testing plant ahead of Modi US visit: Report
India clears US$2.7 billion Micron chip testing plant ahead of Modi US visit: Report

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

20 Jun 2023 11:39PM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 12:33AM)
DUBLIN: India's cabinet has approved a US$2.7 billion plan by Micron Technology to set up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US this week, a senior government source told Reuters.

Micron's plant is set to be built in Modi's home state of Gujarat and the government will dole out production-linked incentives worth 110 billion rupees (US$1.34 billion), the Indian official added. He declined to be identified ahead of a planned announcement during Modi's US trip.

Spokespeople for Micron and the Indian government, including its technology ministry, did not respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

