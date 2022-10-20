Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices

India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the sign of "Google for India", the company's annual technology event in New Delhi, India, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sankalp Phartiyal

20 Oct 2022 10:20PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for exclusively carrying its search services.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google is facing a series of antitrust cases in India and stricter tech-sector regulations. India's competition watchdog is also looking into Google's business conduct in the smart TVs market and its in-app payments system.

Google's Android operating system powers 97 per cent of India's 600 million smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.

($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees)

(Reporting Munsif Vengattil and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.