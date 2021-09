NEW DELHI : Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investment of up to 20per cent in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a government source.

The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion Indian rupees (US$12.24 billion) from its stake sale.

(US$1 = 73.5350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)