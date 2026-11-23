MUMBAI, Nov 23 : India is considering imposing export duties on certain rice varieties to improve their domestic supplies and mitigate price increases consumers and industries face in its home market, two government and two industry sources told Reuters.

The proposed duties could redirect some supply to the domestic market but also help rival exporters such as Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar, which have struggled to compete with cheaper supplies from the world's top rice exporter.

The government is weighing curbs on exports of certain varieties, particularly 100 per cent broken rice and some premium non-Basmati grades that are in short supply in southern states, according to government and industry sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public.

One of the government sources said New Delhi was considering an export duty of around 20 per cent on rice varieties that have seen sharp price increases and the final decision would be made following consultations with all relevant ministries.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The poultry and cattle feed industries had been hardest hit by a sharp rise in broken rice prices and had urged the government to restrict shipments, said another government official.

"We are considering measures to limit exports and support the domestic industry," the official said.

The export duty may slow Indian rice exports but is unlikely to stop shipments, given the country's price advantage over rival suppliers, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

Prices of some premium non-Basmati rice varieties have risen, but those of other grades remain largely stable, with domestic supplies comfortably exceeding demand, said Mukesh Jain, an exporter based in Raipur, in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

State reserves of rice, including unmilled paddy, totalled a record 55.3 million metric tons as of November 1, nearly four times the government's target.

"There is no need to restrict rice exports. Exports should continue uninterrupted to help create storage space for the new crop," Jain said.