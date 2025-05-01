Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India extends mandate for imported coal-based power plants
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India extends mandate for imported coal-based power plants

India extends mandate for imported coal-based power plants

FILE PHOTO: Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are pictured in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

01 May 2025 04:37PM (Updated: 01 May 2025 04:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India has extended the mandate for its imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity until June 30, a government circular showed on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement