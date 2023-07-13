Logo
India Finance Minister not considering tax waivers for Tesla - senior official
India Finance Minister not considering tax waivers for Tesla - senior official

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 10:31PM
NEW DELHI : India's finance ministry is not considering any duty waivers for U.S. automaker Tesla Inc, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Thursday.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the car maker to make a "significant investment" in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon.

In the past, talks between the U.S. carmaker and the Indian government have involved seeking customs duty waivers for importing its electric vehicles, which was rejected by India.

"Any duty waiver for Tesla is not under active consideration of the Department of Revenue, as of now," Malhotra said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

