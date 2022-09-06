Indian Gautam Adani's rise to world's third-richest came as stock jumps topped 1,000%

First, he became the richest person in Asia. Then his net worth surpassed those of Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Now he’s fast approaching a level of wealth only rivalled by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Gautam Adani’s ascent, by about any measure, has been nothing short of remarkable.

During a year in which many fortunes around the world have crumbled, his net worth has nearly doubled, increasing US$64.8 billion to US$141.4 billion and making him the third-richest person on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His surging fortune is now attracting fresh scrutiny to the valuations of his companies, the leverage embedded throughout his business empire and his ties to India’s government.

His Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas trade at more than 750 times profit, while Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have valuations north of 400 times.

By comparison, Musk’s Tesla and Bezos’s Amazon.com have price-to-earnings ratios of about 100, while fellow Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries trades at 28 times.

Adani, 60, has shifted his conglomerate’s focus in line with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi deems crucial to meeting India’s long-term economic goals.

He has done that in part through a debt-fuelled expansion that led Fitch Group unit CreditSights to call his empire “deeply overleveraged” in a report last month.

“Adani has built up an extraordinary fortune through a mix of aggressive risk-taking, rapid debt accumulation and canny political connections,” said James Crabtree, author of The Billionaire Raj, a book about India’s wealthy and inequality.

“His rapid rise over barely a decade to the summit of India and Asia’s tycoon class represents the possibilities and rampant inequality of India’s new Gilded Age.”

A representative for the Adani Group declined to comment for this story.

Adani, a college dropout who was held for ransom and survived a terror attack, tried his luck in Mumbai’s diamond industry in the early 1980s before turning to coal and ports.

He went on to build a business empire spanning everything from airports to data centres, media and cement. Last year, he vowed to invest US$70 billion in green energy to become the world’s largest renewable energy producer.