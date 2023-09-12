Logo
Business

India imposes anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel for 5 years
Workers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak load steel products for export to a cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China May 27, 2020. (Photo: China Daily via REUTERS)

12 Sep 2023 04:30AM
India on Monday (Sep 11) imposed an anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel for five years, according to a government notification.

On Sep 4, India's steel secretary, Nagendra Nath Sinha, said New Delhi was monitoring the steel imports situation after the steel industry raised concerns over potential dumping by Chinese sellers.

During April-July, China was the second biggest steel exporter to India, after South Korea, selling 0.6 million metric tons, up 62 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

In all, India imported 2 million metric tons of finished steel in the period, the highest since 2020 and up 23 per cent from a year earlier.

China, the world's top steel producer, exported mostly cold- rolled coil or sheets to India.

Source: Reuters

