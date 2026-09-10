Logo
Logo

Business

India launches tap-and-pay option for real-time payments ahead of full Apple Pay rollout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India launches tap-and-pay option for real-time payments ahead of full Apple Pay rollout

India launches tap-and-pay option for real-time payments ahead of full Apple Pay rollout

FILE PHOTO: A man scans a QR code to pay after purchasing an electronic item at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India, January 31, 2025. REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

10 Sep 2026 08:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI, Sept 10 : India's payments authority launched a tap-and-pay option in its real-time payments network on Thursday, ahead of an expected full launch of Apple Pay in the country.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is the world's largest retail fast-payment system by transaction volume, according to a 2025 IMF report.

It processed 24.51 billion transactions worth 29.82 trillion rupees ($314.21 billion) in August, latest data showed.

The feature will allow users to complete transactions by tapping their smartphone at a point-of-sale terminal without opening the UPI app.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The feature uses near-field communication technology and is designed to work in areas with little or no network connectivity, NPCI's non-executive chairman Ajay Kumar Choudhary said at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.

A beta version of Apple Pay has been available in India for some time now but a full launch is expected by October, according to local media reports.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement