Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India may cut record 2022/23 market borrowing plan by up to 600 billion rupees - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India may cut record 2022/23 market borrowing plan by up to 600 billion rupees - sources

India may cut record 2022/23 market borrowing plan by up to 600 billion rupees - sources

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

03 Feb 2022 02:21PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 02:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : The Indian government may reduce by as much as 600 billion rupees its planned record market borrowing of 14.95 trillion rupees ($200 billion) for the next fiscal year, two government sources said.

The sources said the latest bond switch conducted by the government with the central bank at the end of January was not factored into budget estimates released on Tuesday.

The reduction could be announced before the end of March, the sources said requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

India's 10-year bond yield continued to rise on Wednesday, hitting a two-and-half year high, largely in reaction to the latest borrowing plan, which was over 40per cent higher than the borrowing slated for this year.

Markets had been expecting borrowing of 12-13 trillion rupees for 2022/23.

India switched nearly 1.2 trillion rupees of government bonds on Jan. 28 with 636.5 billion rupees worth of debt maturing in the next fiscal year.

"The switch has not been factored. It would lower the borrowing for the current year," one of the official said.

A second official said the switch could lower the 2022/23 borrowing by as much as 500-600 billion rupees.

The officials also said that they expect RBI to intervene in the market to help smoothen the borrowing for 2022/23.

India's growth-focused budget for the upcoming fiscal year has fuelled worries among bond traders who fear the central bank may now be forced to act on the inflationary risks by raising interest rates, despite its dovish policy stance.

Traders will now look ahead at the upcoming monetary policy review to be held between Feb. 7-9 for further clues.

($1=74.8759 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us