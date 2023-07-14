Worried about obscenity, India asks streamers for content checks

NEW DELHI: India has told Netflix, Disney and other streaming services that their content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being shown online, according to a government document and sources.

The proposal was delivered to the streaming platforms at a Jun 20 meeting at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The streaming companies, also referred to as OTT platforms, objected and no decision was reached, according to government minutes of the talks and an industry source who attended.

The ministry "highlighted concerns regarding obscene and vulgar content on OTT platforms, as expressed by Members of Parliament, citizen groups, and the general public", said the minutes, which are not public but were seen by Reuters.

Netflix and Amazon have become hugely popular in India, which is set to grow into a US$7 billion market for the sector by 2027, according to Media Partners Asia.

Top Bollywood stars feature in online material, some of which have faced criticism from lawmakers and the public for scenes deemed vulgar or offensive to religious sentiments.

Though all films in Indian cinemas are reviewed and certified by a government-appointed board, streamed content is not.

Officials in the meeting asked the industry to consider an independent panel to review content so that unsuitable material could be weeded out, two people who attended said.

The industry objected but the officials asked them to consider the idea, they added.

The government highlighted the need for a "more proactive approach" to ensure that streaming content, "including international content", aligns with a so-called code of ethics, the minutes showed.