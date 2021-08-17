Logo
India to offer incentives to boost exports
FILE PHOTO: Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

17 Aug 2021 06:24PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 06:19PM)
NEW DELHI : India on Tuesday launched a new incentive scheme - compliant with World Trade Organization rules - to boost exports that will enable exporters to get a refund of taxes paid to the federal and state governments, its trade minister said.

The government plans to spend 194.4 billion rupees (US$2.61 billion) offering incentives to exporters under the scheme that would be effective from January 2021, a trade ministry official told reporters.

India has set a target of US$400 billion in merchandise exports for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022, compared to US$291.2 billion in the previous fiscal year.

(US$1 = 74.3500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

