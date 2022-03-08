Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India Oil to add 9 more oil tanks at Mundra port
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India Oil to add 9 more oil tanks at Mundra port

India Oil to add 9 more oil tanks at Mundra port

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

08 Mar 2022 10:11PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will raise its crude tankage capacity at western Mundra port by 75per cent to handle an extra 73.3 million barrels of oil a year, said port operator Adani Port and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Billionaire Gautam Adani's APSEZ in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with IOC for the augmentation of crude oil volumes at Mundra Port.

The refiner currently has 12 tanks with a capacity of 720,000 kiloliters (4.53 million barrels).

IOC will spend 90 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) to add 9 new tank farms, taking capacity to 1.26 million kiloliters (7.93 million barrels), said the APSEZ statement.

Mundra port is well equipped to handle the additional 10 million tonnes of crude oil at its existing single buoy mooring (SBM), said Karan Adani, chief executive of APSEZ.

IOC currently imports oil at Mundra to partly meet the oil needs of its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Panipat refinery in northern Punjab state.

($1 = 76.9620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us