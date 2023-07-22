Logo
Business

India rejects BYD's $1 billion factory proposal -Economic Times
India rejects BYD's $1 billion factory proposal -Economic Times

Members of the press and the general public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo

22 Jul 2023 07:14PM
NEW DELHI : India has rejected Chinese automaker BYD Co's proposal to set up a $1 billion factory in India in partnership with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, the Economic Times reported on Saturday.

Reuters reported this month that BYD had submitted a $1 billion investment proposal to build electric cars and batteries in India in partnership with a local company. Reuters could not independently verify the contents of The Economic Times' report.

India's Department of Commerce, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had sought opinions from other departments on the investment proposal, the report said.

"Security concerns with respect to Chinese investments in India were flagged during the deliberations," the report quoted an Indian official as saying.

(Writing by Sarita Chaganti Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

