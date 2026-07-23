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India relaxes e-commerce investment rules for exports in win for Amazon
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Business

India relaxes e-commerce investment rules for exports in win for Amazon

India relaxes e-commerce investment rules for exports in win for Amazon

FILE PHOTO: Amazon delivery packages are seen outside a shop in Ahmedabad, India, October 5, 2021. Picture taken October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

23 Jul 2026 09:11PM
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NEW DELHI, July 23 : India's government on Thursday eased foreign investment rules to allow e-commerce companies to buy products directly from Indian sellers and then sell them to overseas customers, a major win for Amazon which lobbied for the change for months.

For years, India has prohibited foreign e-commerce companies from selling goods directly to consumers at home or abroad, allowing them only to operate a marketplace to connect buyers and sellers for a fee. The rule has now been relaxed to boost exports, the government said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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