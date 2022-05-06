India to reopen abandoned coal mines as heatwave hits supply

MUMBAI: India plans to lease abandoned coal pits to private mining companies, a government official said Friday (May 6), in an effort to ramp up production as power outages exacerbate a sweltering heatwave.

Coal supplies more than two-thirds of India's energy needs and the country has baulked at the cost of transitioning to renewables - even as unseasonably hot weather illustrates the threat from climate change caused by burning fossil fuels.

Soaring temperatures have prompted higher energy demand in recent weeks and left India facing a 25 million tonne shortfall at a time when coal spot prices have skyrocketed since the start of the year.

"We've always believed that coal is a much-maligned sector," coal ministry official Anil Kumar Jain said at an industry event.

"Earlier we were hailed as bad boys because we were promoting fossil fuel and now we are in the news (because) we are not supplying enough of it."

The government plans to lease more than 100 dormant state-owned coal mines to private miners on a revenue-sharing basis.