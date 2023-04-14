Logo
India says G20 members see need for global crypto regulations
India says G20 members see need for global crypto regulations

FILE PHOTO: India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks with Germany’s Parliamentary State Secretary Niels Annen before the start of a plenary session of the Development Committee at the World Bank during the 2023 Spring Meetings in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

14 Apr 2023 03:00AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 03:00AM)
WASHINGTON : Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday there was a greater acceptance among Group of 20 member countries that any new regulations on the crypto assets need to be globally coordinated, and said crypto assets not backed by central banks can fall and cause macroeconomic instability.

"The G20 and its members agree that it's not going to be possible to have an independent, standalone country dealing with the crypto assets," Sitharaman told a news conference after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Source: Reuters

