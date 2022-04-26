Logo
India says Tesla should not import cars from China for domestic sale
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
26 Apr 2022 03:07PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 03:07PM)
NEW DELHI : U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is welcome to set up shop in India, make cars there for sale and export them, but must not import cars from China, the transport minister said on Tuesday.

"Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition," the minister, Nitin Gadkari, said during a government conference.

Tesla is desperate to import and sell its electric vehicles in India, having lobbied officials in New Delhi for nearly a year to cut tariffs, which the company's billionaire chief executive Elon Musk says are among the highest in the world.

But its efforts are at stalemate as Tesla has not revealed a firm plan to invest in India, a step that would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" vision to boost local manufacturing and create jobs.

Source: Reuters

