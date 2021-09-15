India approves relief measures for telecoms sector: Source

NEW DELHI: India's federal cabinet on Wednesday (Sep 15) approved a much-expected relief package for the country's cash-strapped telecoms sector, a senior government source said.

Shares in wireless carriers Bharti Airtel rose 5.4 per cent and Vodafone Idea were up 2.9 per cent at 8.16am GMT (4.16pm, Singapore time) on the news.

The so-called relief package, which is likely to include a moratorium on payments for airwaves, will help India's three major wireless carriers including tycoon billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio but especially the embattled Vodafone Idea.

The details of the package will be announced by ministers via a news conference later in the day.

The telecoms sector was shaken by Jio's entry in late 2016 with free voice and cut-price data plans.

Jio pushed several rivals out of the market, while others - such as the Indian unit of Britain's Vodafone and local Idea Cellular - were forced to regroup.