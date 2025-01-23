Logo
Business

India tribunal puts antitrust order on WhatsApp-Meta data sharing ban on hold
A woman stands next to a logo of messaging application Whatsapp during a Meta conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
23 Jan 2025 01:17PM
An Indian appeals tribunal on Thursday put on hold the antitrust authority's five-year data sharing ban between WhatsApp and Meta for advertising purposes.

Source: Reuters

