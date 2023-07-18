Indian tycoon Adani slams 'malicious' Hindenburg report

NEW DELHI: Indian tycoon Gautam Adani on Tuesday (Jul 18) denounced fraud accusations against his group by a United States investment firm as a "deliberate attempt" to damage its image, at the first annual general meeting since the scandal.

US short-seller investment company Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group in January of using offshore tax havens to manipulate stock prices.

Before the allegations Adani was listed by Forbes as Asia's richest man, but shares in his group firms plummeted in the wake of the report, sending him tumbling down the rankings, with his fortune at one point dropping by more than US$100 billion.

The shares have since recovered some of their losses, but the group's flagship subsidiary Adani Enterprises remains around 30 per cent below its price level before the report.

Addressing shareholders at the Adani Enterprises annual general meeting, Adani called the document a "combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations".