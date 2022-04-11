Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India watchdog recommends 36per cent cut in base price of prime 5G spectrum
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

India watchdog recommends 36per cent cut in base price of prime 5G spectrum

11 Apr 2022 11:33PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 11:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : India's telecoms watchdog on Monday recommended a 36per cent cut from its earlier proposed base price for the auction of a prime spectrum for 5G networks, signaling some relief to India's cash-strapped telecom sector.

The move comes as India's government is gearing up for next-generation 5G airwaves auction later this year, which is expected to see participation from the country's three main carriers - Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio.

The government is aiming to begin roll-out of 5G services by end-March 2023 in India, which is the world's second-biggest wireless market with over a billion subscribers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday recommended a base price of 3.17 billion Indian rupees ($41.80 million) for the prime 5G frequency of 3300-3670 MHz band for use across the country. It had previously recommended a pricing of 4.92 billion Indian rupees ($64.88 million) for the same, which a telecom lobby group had described as 'unaffordable'.

Next-generation 5G networks, which can provide data speeds at least 20 times faster than 4G, are seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

($1 = 75.8380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us