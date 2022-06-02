Logo
India weighs appeal panel against social media takedowns
India weighs appeal panel against social media takedowns

FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed Facebook and Twitter logos are seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

02 Jun 2022 12:58PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 01:23PM)
NEW DELHI :India is considering whether to set up an appeals panel with the power to reverse the content moderation decisions of social media firms, the information technology ministry said, in what would be the first such move of its kind worldwide.

The revelation came in a document canvassing public comment on plans for changes to IT rules that took effect last year, and which aim at regulating social media content and making firms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter more accountable.

There could be more than one such appeal panel, according to the document, made public on Thursday.

It sets a deadline of 30 days for appeals against decisions by company grievance officers, while the panels themselves get a further 30 days to take up the matter.

Social media firms are already required to have an in-house grievance redressal officer and designate executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement officials.

"The intermediary shall respect the rights accorded to citizens under the constitution," the draft rules say in a newly-added section, referring to social media companies.

Source: Reuters

