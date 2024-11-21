Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric to lay off 500 employees, Moneycontrol reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric to lay off 500 employees, Moneycontrol reports

Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric to lay off 500 employees, Moneycontrol reports

FILE PHOTO: Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters are pictured inside its manufacturing facility in Pochampalli in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, August 15, 2023. REUTERS/VarunVyas Hebbalalu/File Photo

21 Nov 2024 07:11PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2024 07:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India's top electric scooter maker Ola Electric plans to cut about 500 jobs as it seeks to prioritise profitability, local business news publication Moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Ola Electric had 4,011 on-roll employees as of March 2024, according to its latest IPO document from August. The company declined to comment on the reports.

The company's stock ended 3 per cent lower at its lowest-ever closing price of 67.23 rupees.

The SoftBank-backed firm has yet to turn a profit due to high costs and reductions in EV subsidies. Using in-house batteries for its scooters will be key to bringing down costs and becoming profitable, Ola has said.

Ola Electric is navigating regulatory hurdles following its stellar stock market debut in August, while its dominance of India's growing electric two-wheeler market is fading.

Several consumer complaints have led India's top product certification agency to probe Ola's deficiency in service standards and product issues. Rivals launching models priced closer to Ola's have narrowed its lead.

Ola Electric reported a narrower loss in the July-September quarter as sales jumped.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement