NEW DELHI : Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that she expected retail inflation would be contained between 2per cent and 6per cent, the target set by the central bank.

Retail inflation eased in July to 5.59per cent year-on-year after holding above 6per cent for two months in a row, while wholesale inflation eased to 11.16per cent from a record high of 13.11per cent in May.

